Rubber Prices

as on : 24-07-2020 04:19:31 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Sultanpur(UP)2800.0013007960.00370037006.47
Ghaziabad(UP)70.00403804.0035503550-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)33.00321768.0035503550-
Lohardaga(Jha)17.00-29.17770.0039003900-
Lakhimpur(UP)11.00-8.331317.00346034500.87
Pampady(Ker)10.00NC236.001260011500-5.97
Mawana(UP)4.00-20164.4035303525-
Birbhum(WB)4.00NC24.00365036501.96
Dadri(UP)3.00-25266.00352035000.57
Paliakala(UP)1.407.6990.00344034300.29
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC90.001260012400-6.67
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC84.601205012050-14.54
Published on July 24, 2020
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)
