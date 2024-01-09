Experts urged scientists to focus on breeding varieties that have international acceptance at the national conference on floriculture in Bengaluru that began on Tuesday.

The three-day ‘National Conference on Recent Trends and Future Prospects of Floriculture in India’ is organised by the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) in collaboration with the Society for Promotion of Horticulture and ICAR, New Delhi.

The national confernece aims to bring together experts, researchers and stakeholders to deliberate on the recent trends, share knowledge and discuss the future prospects of floriculture in India.

SWOT analysis

Sudhakar Pandey, ADG (Hort), ICAR, New Delhi presented a SWOT analysis and roadmap, emphasising the imperative for fostering a vibrant and sustainable future for Indian floriculture and mentioned that climatic conditions in the country wer congenial for growing variety of ornamental crops. The rich biodiversity can help in identifying the indigenous flower crops and their further popularisation for commercial cultivation, he said.

Ramesh D S, Horticulture director, Karnataka, underscored a crucial message for the researchers urging them to concentrate on breeding varieties attaining international acceptance. Aligning research efforts with global standards is deemed indispensable for nurturing innovation in the field. He also urged the farmers to consult experts and scientists before venturing into new crop cultivation.

T Janakiraman, Vice-Chancellor, YSR Horticulturual University, Andhra Pradesh, in his address emphasising the seminar’s significance in advancing horticultural research, highlighted the journey marked by innovation in breeding, the integration of artificial intelligence and the global impact on the exports.

Recalling the growth of floriculture industry in India, Janakiraman said that flower have moved from backyards of the farm houses to the global markets.

SP Das, Director, National Research Centre on Orchids, Sikkim, emphasised the need for breeding varieties of flower crops resistant to biotic and abiotic stresses.

