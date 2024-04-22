The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) has said that the monsoon forecast for 2024 brings a sense of relief to farmers.

In his monthly letter to the members of the association on Monday, Ajay Jhunjhunwala, SEA President, said the monsoon forecast for 2024 indicates normal rainfall, which is expected to be 106 per cent of the long period average.

“This forecast brings a sense of relief, particularly for our farmers who can now plan their kharif crop sowing starting in June, with the timely arrival of monsoon. The probability forecast for the southwest monsoon season rainfall suggests a high likelihood of above-normal rainfall with most parts of the country expected to receive abundant rainfall. Let’s hope for widespread and bountiful rain across the nation, which not only bodes well for the agriculture sector but also helps in stabilising food prices,” he said.

On the elections to Lok Sabha, he said it is encouraging to see that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has prioritised agriculture in its manifesto focusing on initiatives such as soil health cards, micro-irrigation, crop insurance, and direct financial assistance under the PM Kisan Samman Yojana.

“Of particular significance is their commitment to achieving self-sufficiency in pulses and edible oil, a goal we are actively pursuing at all levels and shall take up once the new government is in place,” he said.

Referring to the Mustard Model Farm Project, a collaborative effort between SEA and Solidaridad Network Asia Ltd, he said model farm efforts and favourable weather conditions have led to a significant rise in mustard production and cultivation areas, contributing to domestic edible oil supplies.

Stating that the success of the rapeseed-mustard model farms was recently presented to Ajit Sahu, Joint Secretary (Oilseed) in the Union Ministry of Agriculture, he said Sahu expressed admiration for the achievements and pledged support for expanding the programme to more states with a special focus on Bihar and Jharkhand.

On oilmeals export, he said India exported a record 48.8 lakh tonnes (lt) of oilmeals in 2023-24, with rapeseed meal being the outstanding performer. “Had de-oiled ricebran not been banned since August 2023, we would have exported an additional 3 to 4 lt during the year,” Jhunjhunwala said.

An SEA delegation will visit Brazil from June 15-26 to study Brazilian soya complex and meet Brazilian producers and exporters of soya oil. This visit follows an invitation by the Brazilian Association of Vegetable Oil Industries – ABIOVE – to SEA.

He said SEA had signed a memorandum of understanding with ABIOVE in November last year for mutual cooperation, including facilitating meeting and visits to both the countries for interaction between buyers and sellers.

He said this visit would help SEA develop a direct rapport between Brazilian exporters and Indian importers of soyabean oil and also would help it to understand Brazil’s latest agricultural practices for achieving high productivity in soyabean.