The Kerala wing of the Seafood Exporters Association urged the Kerala Fisheries Department and researchers to jointly formulate and implement comprehensive guidelines for enhancing the sustainable production of shrimp in the State’s traditional aquaculture fields.

Kerala’s traditional aquaculture fields, including Pokkali and Kaippad, have been celebrated for their sustainable shrimp production spanning centuries.

A recent study conducted by a team led by Pramod Kiran from the Department of Aquatic Biology and Fisheries at the Kerala University revealed that these fields yield approximately 2,597 kg/ha of shrimp during the six-month season from November to April.

Guidelines

The study, presented at the International Fisheries Congress and Expo 2024 hosted by the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, emphasised the need for guidelines to harness the full potential of traditional shrimp farms.

The paper, titled “A relook into the production potential of traditional shrimp farms in Kerala,” documented the continuation of age-old practices such as tidal water influx, water exchange and strategic harvesting during “Thakkam” (3-4 days before and after the new moon and full moon).

While these farms have evolved by incorporating changes like additional stocking with hatchery-produced and wild-collected shrimp seeds, the use of commercial feeds, water quality management, and dedicated staff for stock protection, the study highlighted variations in practices leading to disparities in production among farms.

In contrast to the rising tide of intensive shrimp aquaculture in other parts of the country, driven by the Vannamei shrimp, the economic feasibility of Kerala’s eco-friendly practices remain uncertain due to the absence of clear guidelines.

The Seafood Exporters Association urged the State Fisheries Department to initiate proactive steps with the aid of researchers to develop guidelines and best practices, fostering increased shrimp production while ensuring ecosystem sustainability.

It is believed that this initiative will not only boost profitability but also entice farmers back into aquaculture, contributing to the growth and sustainability of the sector.