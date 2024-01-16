The International Fisheries Congress, spanning three days, has called for the setting up of Fisheries Council of India and the formulation of a National Fisheries Education Framework (NFEF).

The NFEF is aimed to set minimum standards in fisheries education, encompassing curriculum, infrastructure, and manpower. The resolution also highlighted the necessity of introducing teacher training and evaluation programmes to equip educators with the latest technologies for more effective content delivery and improved interactions with students.

To keep pace with technological advancements in fisheries, the fisheries congress recommended the reformulation of existing courses, including the incorporation of new subjects such as data science, digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and business management as non-credit or elective courses, without compromising core course credits. Emphasis was also placed on enhancing communication and managerial skills among graduates to bolster their entrepreneurship and employability.

The congress also proposed improved approaches for the proper collection of data in the inland fishery sector of the country. It stressed the need for forming better relations between farmers and industries.

The summit also underscored the imperative strategic measures required to address climate change challenges in the Asia-Pacific aquaculture sector, particularly focusing on key areas such as pathogens, antimicrobial resistance, food safety, certification, and technologies.

The Congress recommended the establishment of a global network for climate resilience, involving the fortification of farmers, farming systems, and breeds. The adoption of artificial intelligence in disease surveillance and monitoring, tailored to the location and capacity of the farmer, was emphasized.

T. Pradeepkumar, Vice Chancellor, KUFOS said the recommendations of the congress would be submitted to the Central and State governments, and the Food and Agricultural Organization.

The congress also strongly urged the State government to establish the Vembanad Lake Development Authority, akin to the Chilika Lake Development Authority. This authority is deemed essential for the conservation, monitoring, and development of the Vembanad Lake Ecosystem. The resolution emphasized that the Lake Development Authority should possess regulatory powers to effectively execute its responsibilities.