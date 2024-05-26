A silent revolution is underway in the green fields of agriculture, not by the mechanical noise, but by nature itself. This transition is fueled by the growing use of biological crop protection products referring to the major shift towards sustainable cultivation.

The journey began in the vibrant agriculture marketplace where the desire for sustainable solutions fueled by a passionate pursuit of alternatives to traditional practices was the driving force. The bio-crop protection market, which was once a small segment, is now a booming industry, as the world is marching towards sustainable agriculture.

According to a market report, the global biological crop protection market is projected to grow from $4.8 billion in 2021 to $8.8 billion by 2026 at a CAGR value of 13.5 per cent.

Pillars of sustainable farming

Agricultural biologics is a broad term covering products from natural environments such as biopesticides, biofertilisers, and biostimulants. These biotechnological solutions which are based on microorganisms, plant extracts, and beneficial insects not only support soil health but also promote crop production and decrease the negative environmental impacts.

In comparison with their chemical friends, agricultural biologicals do not leave any toxic residues. They are responsible for the well-being of ecosystems and farmers as well as consumers.

Biological solutions are categorised into three main types: biostimulants, biopesticides/biocontrols, and biofertilisers. Biostimulants, including beneficial compounds and microorganisms, activate plant growth and strengthen their resistance to stress factors, leading to successful crops from the seed to the harvest.

Biopesticides are methods that are based on the utilisation of natural substances and living organisms to control agricultural pests and to keep the ecological balance. Similarly, living microorganism-rich biofertilisers promote nutrient cycling and uptake, thus minimising the need for chemical fertilisers and improving soil quality.

Technology, customer behaviour, and the regulatory environment are the factors that either accelerate or retard growth and hence collaboration between the actors is a necessity for sustainable innovation. The increasing bio-pesticide demand and the regulatory push towards eco-friendly substitutes underpin the need to balance economic efficiency with environmental conservation.

Collaborative imperatives: Stakeholders unite for sustainable solutions

With growing customer demand and regulatory requirements, the agricultural biologicals sector is forming strategic collaborations to strengthen the portfolio and increase market penetration. Joint undertakings involve product development, distribution agreements, and strategic acquisitions among others, with a common goal of promoting sustainability in agriculture.

Europe’s unique position as a driver of distribution networks to the formation of partnerships in research and development are the main driving forces behind a new era of innovation and accessibility in agricultural biologicals.

Also read: How integrated pest management contributes to sustainable farming practices

Recent developments and future trajectories

The agrobiological market has been seeing a rapid growth of innovations in recent years, some of which include new product formulations and gene editing technology breakthroughs. The future will be marked by a transformation of farming to more environmentally friendly and efficient practices, which will be based on the spreading of biological solutions.

With the increasing demand for organic products and the regulatory requirement for the use of eco-friendly substitutes, agricultural biologicals are set to become the base of a sustainable agricultural industry.

The roots of change in agricultural biologicals are expected to bring a crop of resilience, effectiveness, and environmental sustainability. This paradigm shift needs to be embraced by all stakeholders that is; policymakers, industrial leaders, farmers, and consumers for us to build a greener tomorrow where tradition and innovation converge in harmony to provide for both people and the planet.

The author is President, IPL Biologicals Ltd