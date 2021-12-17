Agri Business

Send Bio Diversity Bill to Environment panel: Jairam Ramesh to Speaker

BL Delhi Bureau December 17 | Updated on December 17, 2021

Says the Bill, which was introduced in LS on Thursday, has aroused wide-ranging, legitimate concerns

Congress Chief Whip in Rajya Sabha and former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh has written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against the proposal to send the Bill to amend the Biological Diversity Act, 2002 to a select committee of Parliament. Ramesh argued in the letter that the Bill should go to the Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

Ramesh said the Bill, which was introduced in Lok Sabha on Thursday, has aroused wide-ranging and legitimate concerns. Ramesh, also the Chairman of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Science & Technology, Environment, Forests & Climate Change, said in the letter that he and his party has the strongest possible protests against the move of the Government to refer the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to a Select Committee and not to the Standing Committee.

“The subject matter of the Bill and indeed of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002 which is sought to be amended belongs fairly and squarely to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and consequently to the Standing Committee related to it. I don’t wish to say more on the motivations of the government to bypass the Standing Committee concerned and refer the contentious Bill to a Select Committee. The motivations are obvious. All I wish to say is that the move is a deliberate insult to the Standing Committee. The fact that I am its Chairman does not matter. What is more important is the dignity of the Standing Committee itself,” he said in the letter.

He urged the Speaker not to allow this to happen and referred the Bill to the Standing Committee concerned which is fully conscious of its responsibilities.

