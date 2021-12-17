Send Bio Diversity Bill to Environment panel: Jairam Ramesh to Speaker

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Congress Chief Whip in Rajya Sabha and former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh has written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against the proposal to send the Bill to amend the Biological Diversity Act, 2002 to a select committee of Parliament. Ramesh argued in the letter that the Bill should go to the Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change.
Ramesh said the Bill, which was introduced in Lok Sabha on Thursday, has aroused wide-ranging and legitimate concerns. Ramesh, also the Chairman of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Science & Technology, Environment, Forests & Climate Change, said in the letter that he and his party has the strongest possible protests against the move of the Government to refer the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to a Select Committee and not to the Standing Committee.
Also read: A green approach to producing steel
“The subject matter of the Bill and indeed of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002 which is sought to be amended belongs fairly and squarely to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and consequently to the Standing Committee related to it. I don’t wish to say more on the motivations of the government to bypass the Standing Committee concerned and refer the contentious Bill to a Select Committee. The motivations are obvious. All I wish to say is that the move is a deliberate insult to the Standing Committee. The fact that I am its Chairman does not matter. What is more important is the dignity of the Standing Committee itself,” he said in the letter.
He urged the Speaker not to allow this to happen and referred the Bill to the Standing Committee concerned which is fully conscious of its responsibilities.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...