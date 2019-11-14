Shetkari Sanghatana welcoms Centre’s eNAM move

For BorgWarner, China is where all the EV action is
Global CEO believes India still has some way to go before it becomes a major market for ‘battery electric ...
Alleging that Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMC) have become dens of politics and corruption to loot farmers, Shetkari Sanghatana, the apex farmers body in Maharashtra has welcomed Centre’s insistence to dismantle these committees.
“ Along with dismantling APMCs, the government must also stop all kinds of interference in agri business” said Sanghatana President Anil Ghanwat. He added that APMCs were established to benefit farmers, but these committee have become dens of politics and money minting. Director boards of almost all APMCs stand dissolved today. The directors have always indulged in making money in the form of commission in the lieu construction of shops and roads in APMC premises, said Ghanwat.
He added that merchants and traders in market committee make a ring and loot farmers.
“ The government is providing alternative to APMCs. But use of eNAM would not be possible without quality net connectivity. It will take some time to streamline business on the digital platform” he said.
The Centre is in talks with several States to dismantle the Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) and move on to eNAM, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday. eNAM is a pan-India online trading platform for agricultural commodities.
“We are using technology to directly reach the farmers' accounts instead of having middleman. DBT and Aadhar helped remove a lot of pilferage and the government is able to save that amount which could have otherwise gone to unknown entities,” she had said.
Global CEO believes India still has some way to go before it becomes a major market for ‘battery electric ...
Renault’s entry-level small car gets a facelift that refreshes its design and features package to take on new ...
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
Billed the world’s lightest compact business convertible notebook, the Elite Dragonfly targets business users ...
On Children’s Day, here’s a low-down on mutual fund plans for the young ones
With prices correcting and some developers reducing the unit size of their properties, you may be able to ...
If you plan to join a chit fund, keep off the unregistered ones
An in-depth analysis of hybrid mutual funds that juggle various asset classes to give you good risk-adjusted ...
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...