Spices Board seeks to increase India’s share in spices and products exports

Focusing on buyer-seller meets and other market linkage programmes through virtual platforms, the Spices Board has sought to increase India’s share of spices and product exports.
D. Sathiyan, Secretary, Spices Board, said that the Board has been conducting a series of digital buyer-seller meets to ensure that there is no gap or hindrance in sourcing and supply of spices from the country. It has been actively taking a lead in promoting and strengthening the Indian-International spice trade for the benefits of the spice community, more so during the pandemic period.
He was speaking at a buyer-seller meet organised in association with the Indian Embassy, Abu Dhabi, UAE with specific focus on spice exports.
The Indian spice sector views Dubai not only as a leading consumer of spices, but also as a re-export hub, where Indian spices are re-exported to various parts of the globe, he added.
UAE is India’s 4th largest export destination for spices and the country exported 1,15,400 tonnes of spices valued $220 million to that country in 2020–21, which accounts for 6 per cent in volume and 5 per cent in value of the total spice exports.
India’s total spice exports, with a volume of 17,58,985 tonnes valued at $4178.81 million during 2020–21, scaled the landmark level of $4 billion in value realisation, besides recording a growth rate of 37 per cent in volume, 16 per cent in rupee terms and 11 per cent in dollar terms, despite the global pandemic situation, he added.
UAE is an important destination for India’s spice trade. Spices and herbs are an essential part of UAE cuisines. Chilies, Cumin, Nutmeg, Cardamom, Turmeric, and Caraway are some of the favorite spices of UAE. The most popular cuisines such as Majboos and Kabsa include a wide variety of spices like cardamom, cinnamon, saffron, nutmeg, bay leaves etc. Cardamom is a main ingredient of Kawah, their traditional preparation of coffee, which is widely used in the Gulf countries as an energy booster, having enormous health benefits.
As many as 250 Indian exporters and 40 potential buyers from West Asia participated in the buyer-seller meet.
