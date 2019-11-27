Spices Prices

as on : 27-11-2019 12:28:27 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC37.602900029000NC
Payyannur(Ker)0.62NC44.992900029000-10.77
Cardamoms
Mumbai(Mah)7.00600123.00440000440000203.45
Darjeeling(WB)1.20-14.298.003700037000-
CorrianderSeed
Rajkot(Guj)20.00-38.461251.306300625020.00
Bangalore(Kar)16.00-84.621724.009650965010.29
Mumbai(Mah)7.00-61.111098.00140001400016.67
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)33.30397.011795.401450013600-15.82
Rajkot(Guj)32.0014.293089.601450014500-17.14
Sami(Guj)4.00100132.901425013750-21.38
Chotila(Guj)1.5050132.32155001550029.17
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)0.60-78.5772.301446014200-
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)16.00-61.91035.0017050170503.33
Garlic
Mumbai(Mah)105.00-210.005200--
Pune(Mah)89.008.545422.00125003800557.89
Bangalore(Kar)79.0033.96289.0092509250213.56
Pune(Mah)76.00-7.325422.002800380047.37
Barhaj(UP)15.007.142590.0097009450-
Tanda Urmur(UP)5.00NC517.8075007500316.67
Dadengiri(Meh)4.505020.5039005700-
Kosikalan(UP)3.10NC127.1092169210-
Shrirampur(Mah)2.00NC54.006000600033.33
Chandausi(UP)2.00NC48.0077707700-
Rudauli(UP)1.401004.201290011490-
Achalda(UP)1.20NC8.80990010000-
Pattikonda(Pun)1.1022.22144.5322003600-12.00
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC59.0048004800-25.00
Pattikonda(Pun)0.80-11.11144.533400360036.00
Anandnagar(UP)0.8033.3323.2099509850-
Vilaspur(UP)0.64-17.959.6661205960-
MethiSeeds
Rajkot(Guj)5.90293.33199.40385041006.21
Mumbai(Mah)2.00100132.0075007500-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.60-51.52100.304360390019.45
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC90.703300032800-9.84
Soanf
Mumbai(Mah)1.00NC227.001300013000420.00
Turmeric
Mumbai(Mah)35.00600425.0013500135003.85
Erode(TN)25.19-53.9111470.1754795734-8.68
Perundurai(TN)10.0066.673314.2455865314-10.89
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-7588.0010150101501.00
ChiliRed
Nagpur(Mah)76.00230.43350.00122509250-
Mumbai(Mah)40.0053.853332.001700017000-5.56
Udaipura(Raj)1.00-86.1154.001100011000-
Published on November 27, 2019
