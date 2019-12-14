Spices Prices

as on : 14-12-2019 01:03:42 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Sami(Guj)2.30187.5158.101387513875-16.54
Dasada Patadi(Guj)0.60-506.001456213655-15.18
Garlic
Kohima(Nag)16.00-5.88796.0057005300-
Akluj(Mah)1.00NC20.001300015000900.00
Published on December 14, 2019
TOPICS
spices and condiments