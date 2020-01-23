Spices Prices

as on : 23-01-2020 03:49:01 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ajwan
Kurnool(AP)131.50-263.0012012--
BlackPepper
Gonikappal(Kar)2.00-85.7152.003100032000-
Puttur(Kar)1.00-6.0026000--
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.0066.679.703100031000-8.82
Taliparamba(Ker)0.90-18.1824.202930029700-3.93
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80-5.8822.603000030000-
Cardamoms
Mumbai(Mah)1.00-5051.00440000440000151.43
CorrianderSeed
Kota(Raj)83.00-12.081485.105500600010.00
Mumbai(Mah)67.00103.03732.00140001400016.67
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)14.1011.957.4061256150-
Rajkot(Guj)8.00166.67234.505800575022.11
Bangalore(Kar)8.00-86.671190.0092508750-2.63
Bhanvad(Guj)0.90503.105000500029.87
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Rajkot(Guj)43.00497.22913.701387514250-13.28
Jasdan(Guj)25.00400139.501350013750-10.00
Halvad(Guj)24.1697.71137.101360014500-13.65
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)14.80-7.5596.601350014160-15.89
Thara(Guj)4.6869.5762.761356214250-13.20
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)4.60384.2113.151012514375-
Mandalgarh(Guj)4.2040126.101350014000-
Bhesan(Guj)2.00-2.0013075--
Sami(Guj)1.2010075.70352514200-77.80
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)43.0053.57718.001500018450-9.09
Sindhanur(Kar)30.00-54.0013100--
Kurnool(AP)21.90116.8388.201239010787113.22
Rajkot(Guj)14.50314.2934.0080001000060.00
Dahod(Guj)5.5089.6653.40215002100079.17
Imphal(Man)3.20-52.6024500--
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)0.80-18.8024000--
Garlic
Mumbai(Mah)185.0045251103.00470034000-
Nagpur(Mah)122.00165.22434.004825130007.22
Rajkot(Guj)92.0026.9577.501125099501116.22
Pune(Mah)77.0050.983438.00290012000107.14
Pune(Mah)56.009.83438.001400012000900.00
Bangalore(Kar)44.00-58.13418.001200011000361.54
Barhaj(UP)44.0010591.0096209620476.05
Kota(Raj)42.50-62.39372.0072006000311.43
Aliganj(UP)40.00566.6778.0079007500887.50
Varanasi(F&V)(UP)33.50-111.0010500-536.36
Aurangabad(Mah)33.00-34.002550--
Nagpur(Mah)19.00-58.7434.001525013000238.89
Etah(UP)18.005.8884.001000098201512.90
Lucknow(UP)15.00-37.591.001180011700490.00
Visavadar(Guj)13.56380.8570.6891257250-
Jalgaon(Mah)12.0050034.0024502500-
Ganjdudwara(UP)12.0041.1832.5075007550927.40
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)11.50-28.1284.5080008000-
Azamgarh(UP)8.0010017.501005010700559.02
Chorichora(UP)8.00NC16.001012010050-
Pulpally(Ker)5.002596.0023502350NC
Etawah(UP)5.00-28.57250.001200010500-
Ballia(UP)3.5016.6725.501027510400487.14
Mirzapur(UP)3.507522.501040010500504.65
Mathura(UP)3.504040.90100009800-
Jaunpur(UP)3.206019.601035010200-
Shillong(Meh)3.005070.40600058504.35
Asansol(WB)2.80-12.594.0265006550-5.80
Bhilwara(Raj)2.60188.898.701050010500-
Mehmoodabad(UP)2.6023.816.7096409780731.03
Moga(Pun)2.5015024.60550011000-
Kosikalan(UP)2.502570.8098099830684.72
Lakhimpur(UP)2.5015030.1098009850360.09
Sultanpur(UP)2.50NC15.001135011500412.42
Tamkuhi Road(UP)2.5019.0563.801050010500536.36
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)2.30-2.136.451400014500723.53
Ahmednagar(Mah)2.00-7.009000--
Shrirampur(Mah)2.00-23.003000--40.00
Robertsganj(UP)1.80-103.80103009835502.34
Hardoi(UP)1.60NC42.1089309210-
Allahabad(UP)1.50NC17.501150011200751.85
Devariya(UP)1.50504.501020010500742.98
Golagokarnath(UP)1.50NC21.2097209700383.58
Bareilly(UP)1.40-3017.7086508575401.45
Basti(UP)1.40-17.6512.401010010000621.43
Achalda(UP)1.202016.401160011600-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.20-259.201010010600648.15
Saharanpur(UP)1.2033.3317.5085808570420.00
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.10-95.3244.101020010000410.00
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC3.001760017600-
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.0066.679.20220002150037.50
Aurangabad(Mah)1.00-34.0017500--
Kamthi(Mah)1.00NC3.001800018000176.92
Sangrur(Pun)1.00-1.0011000-378.26
Banda(UP)1.00-1.009110--
Kasganj(UP)1.00255.40101009510861.90
Maigalganj(UP)1.00NC4.2098209730-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC5.0086008630418.07
Raibareilly(UP)1.00-507.0089609200404.79
Barabanki(UP)1.00NC19.101170011200446.73
Shamli(UP)1.00-9.093.9086258630-
Dadri(UP)1.00NC31.0086508700-
Chittorgarh(Raj)0.90-0.9010000-640.74
Naraingarh(Har)0.80NC10.6465006500-23.53
Nabha(Pun)0.80-33.3318.9055004200103.70
Gadaura(UP)0.80-2022.5079008100276.19
Jhansi(UP)0.8014.297.8098809895334.29
Vishalpur(UP)0.80NC10.0083108480-
Naanpara(UP)0.60NC2.001150011800538.89
MethiSeeds
Rajkot(Guj)3.00-77.61130.803750425025.00
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.5087.532.403900425014.71
PepperGarbled
Manjeswaram(Ker)2.5066.6744.0030250302502.54
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)2.0010049.803250032500-8.45
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC54.603160031800-5.39
Soanf
Mumbai(Mah)1.00-94.12132.001300013000-10.34
Turmeric
Erode(TN)119.6137.295117.35575054620.88
Mumbai(Mah)6.00NC257.001000010000-25.93
ChiliRed
Nagpur(Mah)131.00-9.03896.001450014500-
Mumbai(Mah)85.00-15370.001700017000-5.56
Jodhpur(F&V)(Paota)(Raj)2.00-44.4411.2028003000-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC8.002310013100104.42
Published on January 23, 2020
