Spices Prices

The Jabra Elite 75T Review: All set to be a favourite in 2020
These true wireless earbuds have so much going for them, from great comfort to good sound to a reasonable ...
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|Ajwan
|Kurnool(AP)
|131.50
|-
|263.00
|12012
|-
|-
|BlackPepper
|Gonikappal(Kar)
|2.00
|-85.71
|52.00
|31000
|32000
|-
|Puttur(Kar)
|1.00
|-
|6.00
|26000
|-
|-
|Perumbavoor(Ker)
|1.00
|66.67
|9.70
|31000
|31000
|-8.82
|Taliparamba(Ker)
|0.90
|-18.18
|24.20
|29300
|29700
|-3.93
|Kanjangadu(Ker)
|0.80
|-5.88
|22.60
|30000
|30000
|-
|Cardamoms
|Mumbai(Mah)
|1.00
|-50
|51.00
|440000
|440000
|151.43
|CorrianderSeed
|Kota(Raj)
|83.00
|-12.08
|1485.10
|5500
|6000
|10.00
|Mumbai(Mah)
|67.00
|103.03
|732.00
|14000
|14000
|16.67
|Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)
|14.10
|11.9
|57.40
|6125
|6150
|-
|Rajkot(Guj)
|8.00
|166.67
|234.50
|5800
|5750
|22.11
|Bangalore(Kar)
|8.00
|-86.67
|1190.00
|9250
|8750
|-2.63
|Bhanvad(Guj)
|0.90
|50
|3.10
|5000
|5000
|29.87
|CumminSeed(Jeera)
|Rajkot(Guj)
|43.00
|497.22
|913.70
|13875
|14250
|-13.28
|Jasdan(Guj)
|25.00
|400
|139.50
|13500
|13750
|-10.00
|Halvad(Guj)
|24.16
|97.71
|137.10
|13600
|14500
|-13.65
|Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)
|14.80
|-7.5
|596.60
|13500
|14160
|-15.89
|Thara(Guj)
|4.68
|69.57
|62.76
|13562
|14250
|-13.20
|Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)
|4.60
|384.21
|13.15
|10125
|14375
|-
|Mandalgarh(Guj)
|4.20
|40
|126.10
|13500
|14000
|-
|Bhesan(Guj)
|2.00
|-
|2.00
|13075
|-
|-
|Sami(Guj)
|1.20
|100
|75.70
|3525
|14200
|-77.80
|DryChillies
|Bangalore(Kar)
|43.00
|53.57
|718.00
|15000
|18450
|-9.09
|Sindhanur(Kar)
|30.00
|-
|54.00
|13100
|-
|-
|Kurnool(AP)
|21.90
|116.83
|88.20
|12390
|10787
|113.22
|Rajkot(Guj)
|14.50
|314.29
|34.00
|8000
|10000
|60.00
|Dahod(Guj)
|5.50
|89.66
|53.40
|21500
|21000
|79.17
|Imphal(Man)
|3.20
|-
|52.60
|24500
|-
|-
|Lamlong Bazaar(Man)
|0.80
|-
|18.80
|24000
|-
|-
|Garlic
|Mumbai(Mah)
|185.00
|4525
|1103.00
|4700
|34000
|-
|Nagpur(Mah)
|122.00
|165.22
|434.00
|4825
|13000
|7.22
|Rajkot(Guj)
|92.00
|26.9
|577.50
|11250
|9950
|1116.22
|Pune(Mah)
|77.00
|50.98
|3438.00
|2900
|12000
|107.14
|Pune(Mah)
|56.00
|9.8
|3438.00
|14000
|12000
|900.00
|Bangalore(Kar)
|44.00
|-58.1
|3418.00
|12000
|11000
|361.54
|Barhaj(UP)
|44.00
|10
|591.00
|9620
|9620
|476.05
|Kota(Raj)
|42.50
|-62.39
|372.00
|7200
|6000
|311.43
|Aliganj(UP)
|40.00
|566.67
|78.00
|7900
|7500
|887.50
|Varanasi(F&V)(UP)
|33.50
|-
|111.00
|10500
|-
|536.36
|Aurangabad(Mah)
|33.00
|-
|34.00
|2550
|-
|-
|Nagpur(Mah)
|19.00
|-58.7
|434.00
|15250
|13000
|238.89
|Etah(UP)
|18.00
|5.88
|84.00
|10000
|9820
|1512.90
|Lucknow(UP)
|15.00
|-37.5
|91.00
|11800
|11700
|490.00
|Visavadar(Guj)
|13.56
|380.85
|70.68
|9125
|7250
|-
|Jalgaon(Mah)
|12.00
|500
|34.00
|2450
|2500
|-
|Ganjdudwara(UP)
|12.00
|41.18
|32.50
|7500
|7550
|927.40
|Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)
|11.50
|-28.12
|84.50
|8000
|8000
|-
|Azamgarh(UP)
|8.00
|100
|17.50
|10050
|10700
|559.02
|Chorichora(UP)
|8.00
|NC
|16.00
|10120
|10050
|-
|Pulpally(Ker)
|5.00
|25
|96.00
|2350
|2350
|NC
|Etawah(UP)
|5.00
|-28.57
|250.00
|12000
|10500
|-
|Ballia(UP)
|3.50
|16.67
|25.50
|10275
|10400
|487.14
|Mirzapur(UP)
|3.50
|75
|22.50
|10400
|10500
|504.65
|Mathura(UP)
|3.50
|40
|40.90
|10000
|9800
|-
|Jaunpur(UP)
|3.20
|60
|19.60
|10350
|10200
|-
|Shillong(Meh)
|3.00
|50
|70.40
|6000
|5850
|4.35
|Asansol(WB)
|2.80
|-12.5
|94.02
|6500
|6550
|-5.80
|Bhilwara(Raj)
|2.60
|188.89
|8.70
|10500
|10500
|-
|Mehmoodabad(UP)
|2.60
|23.81
|6.70
|9640
|9780
|731.03
|Moga(Pun)
|2.50
|150
|24.60
|5500
|11000
|-
|Kosikalan(UP)
|2.50
|25
|70.80
|9809
|9830
|684.72
|Lakhimpur(UP)
|2.50
|150
|30.10
|9800
|9850
|360.09
|Sultanpur(UP)
|2.50
|NC
|15.00
|11350
|11500
|412.42
|Tamkuhi Road(UP)
|2.50
|19.05
|63.80
|10500
|10500
|536.36
|Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)
|2.30
|-2.13
|6.45
|14000
|14500
|723.53
|Ahmednagar(Mah)
|2.00
|-
|7.00
|9000
|-
|-
|Shrirampur(Mah)
|2.00
|-
|23.00
|3000
|-
|-40.00
|Robertsganj(UP)
|1.80
|-10
|3.80
|10300
|9835
|502.34
|Hardoi(UP)
|1.60
|NC
|42.10
|8930
|9210
|-
|Allahabad(UP)
|1.50
|NC
|17.50
|11500
|11200
|751.85
|Devariya(UP)
|1.50
|50
|4.50
|10200
|10500
|742.98
|Golagokarnath(UP)
|1.50
|NC
|21.20
|9720
|9700
|383.58
|Bareilly(UP)
|1.40
|-30
|17.70
|8650
|8575
|401.45
|Basti(UP)
|1.40
|-17.65
|12.40
|10100
|10000
|621.43
|Achalda(UP)
|1.20
|20
|16.40
|11600
|11600
|-
|Sahiyapur(UP)
|1.20
|-25
|9.20
|10100
|10600
|648.15
|Saharanpur(UP)
|1.20
|33.33
|17.50
|8580
|8570
|420.00
|Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)
|1.10
|-95.32
|44.10
|10200
|10000
|410.00
|Palakkad(Ker)
|1.00
|NC
|3.00
|17600
|17600
|-
|Perumbavoor(Ker)
|1.00
|66.67
|9.20
|22000
|21500
|37.50
|Aurangabad(Mah)
|1.00
|-
|34.00
|17500
|-
|-
|Kamthi(Mah)
|1.00
|NC
|3.00
|18000
|18000
|176.92
|Sangrur(Pun)
|1.00
|-
|1.00
|11000
|-
|378.26
|Banda(UP)
|1.00
|-
|1.00
|9110
|-
|-
|Kasganj(UP)
|1.00
|25
|5.40
|10100
|9510
|861.90
|Maigalganj(UP)
|1.00
|NC
|4.20
|9820
|9730
|-
|Muzzafarnagar(UP)
|1.00
|NC
|5.00
|8600
|8630
|418.07
|Raibareilly(UP)
|1.00
|-50
|7.00
|8960
|9200
|404.79
|Barabanki(UP)
|1.00
|NC
|19.10
|11700
|11200
|446.73
|Shamli(UP)
|1.00
|-9.09
|3.90
|8625
|8630
|-
|Dadri(UP)
|1.00
|NC
|31.00
|8650
|8700
|-
|Chittorgarh(Raj)
|0.90
|-
|0.90
|10000
|-
|640.74
|Naraingarh(Har)
|0.80
|NC
|10.64
|6500
|6500
|-23.53
|Nabha(Pun)
|0.80
|-33.33
|18.90
|5500
|4200
|103.70
|Gadaura(UP)
|0.80
|-20
|22.50
|7900
|8100
|276.19
|Jhansi(UP)
|0.80
|14.29
|7.80
|9880
|9895
|334.29
|Vishalpur(UP)
|0.80
|NC
|10.00
|8310
|8480
|-
|Naanpara(UP)
|0.60
|NC
|2.00
|11500
|11800
|538.89
|MethiSeeds
|Rajkot(Guj)
|3.00
|-77.61
|130.80
|3750
|4250
|25.00
|Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)
|1.50
|87.5
|32.40
|3900
|4250
|14.71
|PepperGarbled
|Manjeswaram(Ker)
|2.50
|66.67
|44.00
|30250
|30250
|2.54
|Pepperungarbled
|Pulpally(Ker)
|2.00
|100
|49.80
|32500
|32500
|-8.45
|Kuttoor(Ker)
|1.30
|NC
|54.60
|31600
|31800
|-5.39
|Soanf
|Mumbai(Mah)
|1.00
|-94.12
|132.00
|13000
|13000
|-10.34
|Turmeric
|Erode(TN)
|119.61
|37.29
|5117.35
|5750
|5462
|0.88
|Mumbai(Mah)
|6.00
|NC
|257.00
|10000
|10000
|-25.93
|ChiliRed
|Nagpur(Mah)
|131.00
|-9.03
|896.00
|14500
|14500
|-
|Mumbai(Mah)
|85.00
|-15
|370.00
|17000
|17000
|-5.56
|Jodhpur(F&V)(Paota)(Raj)
|2.00
|-44.44
|11.20
|2800
|3000
|-
|Palakkad(Ker)
|1.00
|NC
|8.00
|23100
|13100
|104.42
