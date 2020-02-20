Spices Prices

as on : 20-02-2020 10:23:33 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.002511.502850030000-16.18
Garlic
Pattikonda(Pun)2.45-41.506000-140.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.0011.1111.102100021000-16.00
Pattikonda(Pun)0.75-41.509000-260.00
Pepperungarbled
Manathavady(Ker)0.55NC3.403000030000-9.09
Published on February 20, 2020
spices and condiments