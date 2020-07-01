Spices Prices

as on : 01-07-2020 01:58:25 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Kadur(Kar)7.0016.6721.002400025100-
Garlic
Gadag(Kar)1.00NC3.0028002500-
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)1.00NC16.0037003700-
Nanjangud(Kar)1.00-5014.0062507000-
Akluj(Mah)1.00NC18.0060006000361.54
Published on July 01, 2020
