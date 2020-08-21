Spices Prices

as on : 21-08-2020 08:29:02 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ajwan
Unjha(Guj)11.16-54.71113.64101009500-
BlackPepper
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC52.002750027500-9.84
CorrianderSeed
Gondal(Guj)264.40-1512.405930--7.42
Rajkot(Guj)16.00-5.882900.70562558008.70
Nalkehda(MP)12.20-12.206020-24.77
Visavadar(Guj)10.08-88.29153.6251005125-11.61
Mandsaur(MP)10.00117.3914.6051804751-
Bhadravathi(Kar)9.00-18.1881.0061766122-
Sultanpur(UP)3.005020.7084509350-
Halvad(Guj)2.54-53.141000.3256255500-10.71
Faizabad(UP)2.5013.6417.7080009000NC
Dhoraji(Guj)1.30-45.8325.1058555605-8.23
Narsinghgarh(MP)1.20100129.105050525016.09
Shimoga(Kar)1.00NC7.001090010850-
Amreli(Guj)0.90-1038.7051605345-4.53
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Unjha(Guj)662.3654.631320.101290012750-
Merta City(Raj)259.1068.681203.101230012300-21.15
Gondal(Guj)104.10-1547.1012355--21.33
Rajkot(Guj)72.50101.393036.601207512175-23.28
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)26.20-75.14398.501132511700-25.49
Jasdan(Guj)25.002400420.001187511750-15.18
Halvad(Guj)15.725.51098.061213012000-21.74
Radhanpur(Guj)12.00-50304.201210012250-16.84
Dhrol(Guj)5.6060146.801124010800-18.84
Morbi(Guj)5.5010110.801202511250-7.82
Vankaner(Guj)4.00-11.11238.201190011900-21.19
Thara(Guj)3.9694.12622.981270211788-15.60
Amreli(Guj)2.90141.6755.601158011675-
Sami(Guj)1.10-63.33131.801225012425-19.41
DryChillies
Byadagi(Kar)179.00-28.111872.001850018609-
Bangalore(Kar)18.00-251560.00290002900090.16
Sultanpur(UP)2.50NC16.001060012800-
Garlic
Mandsaur(MP)800.00263.641020.0053204700-
Bangalore(Kar)86.00-11.348701.009000900039.53
Gondal(Guj)72.00-72.006755--
Ghiraur(UP)70.0016.671107.4068006700615.79
Narsinghgarh(MP)55.9046.72563.8080006200110.53
Etah(UP)28.0021.74969.806450642032.99
Varanasi(F&V)(UP)21.507.5663.507900780033.90
Rajkot(Guj)20.00-11.111877.205625510027.84
Barhaj(UP)16.0023.083332.707350735042.17
Lucknow(UP)14.00-12.51024.008000800016.79
Gorakhpur(UP)14.001001520.5074857470-
Kalapipal(MP)11.00214.29105.5045003750104.55
Badnagar(MP)10.103.0639.7074806500-
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)10.00100402.50125001100025.00
Etawah(UP)10.00-9.09440.006875690025.00
Ludhiana(Pun)7.007589.0023005000-
Chorichora(UP)6.5062.5248.8074807475460.30
Malerkotla(Pun)5.00-81.4849.0060006500-
Shillong(Meh)4.00NC171.4065006500-43.48
Jaunpur(UP)4.005.2682.7078007700-
Kopaganj(UP)3.8052160.107440734539.20
Ballia(UP)3.5016.67145.007750756044.86
Mirzapur(UP)3.00100123.007885776560.92
Agra(UP)3.00-45.45270.006050598026.04
Bahraich(UP)2.9081.2559.707940780033.45
Mathura(UP)2.80-20180.406000600042.86
Allahabad(UP)2.502573.007850780026.61
Sultanpur(UP)2.50NC104.008000775011.11
Unnao(UP)2.20266.6718.7075007550200.00
Azamgarh(UP)2.10-16217.207450743545.65
Nanjangud(Kar)2.00-33.3345.0062506250-
Palakkad(Ker)2.0010065.00136001360017.24
Pulpally(Ker)2.00100205.0042503750-51.15
Pattikonda(Pun)2.00-2072.6145004500-62.50
Dasuya(Pun)2.00NC10.0050005000-
Pathankot(Pun)2.00-2.003500--
Jhansi(UP)2.00-9.0987.505875587554.61
Nautnava(UP)2.00-6090.0055505350-
Saharanpur(UP)2.0033.33107.407600760046.15
Rasda(UP)2.0033.33101.4077807860-
Kosikalan(UP)1.80-28183.406000613034.83
Basti(UP)1.7013.33158.507380736037.94
Phagwara(Pun)1.6045.4544.3430503130-24.69
Amroha(UP)1.60-2028.7062606275-
Devariya(UP)1.50-25156.607450741534.96
Ajuha(UP)1.5015.3871.807500750047.06
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.40-33.33451.9090009000150.00
Kasganj(UP)1.404052.706340633034.89
Golagokarnath(UP)1.407.6983.007500726055.60
Fatehpur(UP)1.303059.007350731010.53
Bareilly(UP)1.20-5248.706300625045.83
Hardoi(UP)1.2020119.0074507430-
Bharthna(UP)1.20-40103.706600650026.07
Jalalabad(Pun)1.10NC4.3040005000-
Barabanki(UP)1.10-8.33120.207950770025.20
Hospet(Kar)1.00NC5.0056002800-
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)1.00NC14.0069506950-
Ludhiana(Pun)1.00-7589.0045505000-
Pratapgarh(UP)1.00NC30.0082007750187.72
Jasra(UP)1.002537.6075507550-
Maigalganj(UP)1.00-44.4463.3074507200-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC54.607625752577.33
Robertsganj(UP)1.00-64.2961.107620765045.14
Achalda(UP)1.00NC87.6070006800-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00-16.67112.707400735029.82
Balrampur(UP)1.00-33.3374.8078007800200.00
Sehjanwa(UP)1.002559.5074507400186.54
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)0.91-14.1581.95100001000025.00
Visavadar(Guj)0.907.14113.764695426582.68
Choubepur(UP)0.90-18.1826.8074607475333.72
Nabha(Pun)0.80NC29.304100300051.85
Ajmer(F&V)(Raj)0.80-5025.706500680062.50
Raibareilly(UP)0.80NC32.807280725063.60
Soharatgarh(UP)0.80-2049.807460744039.44
Utraula(UP)0.8014.2924.6080008000-
Faizabad(UP)0.7016.6783.908200800030.16
Paliakala(UP)0.70-12.544.607530749082.10
Suratgarh(Raj)0.60NC18.5078007800-
Naanpara(UP)0.60-2534.808050805017.52
Quadian(Pun)0.55-21.431.9548005500-
MethiSeeds
Neemuch(MP)123.10-123.105850--
Mandsaur(MP)65.00-65.005750--
Rajkot(Guj)33.0032908.406250625065.56
Bangalore(Kar)9.00-74.29980.0063006300-2.33
Patan(Guj)3.14368.663.8159404380111.39
Halvad(Guj)2.24160.4718.4451255000-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.60-82.02132.405700560029.55
Jasdan(Guj)1.50505.0050005650-
Amreli(Guj)1.00-16.675.5060254425-
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC105.803250032500-2.99
Soanf
Unjha(Guj)193.28-33.93986.0095008250-
Merta City(Raj)52.20-41.41246.6052005700-30.67
Halvad(Guj)19.0064.36877.4845004500-18.18
Patan(Guj)10.783.7546.6445804580-26.84
Lakhani(Guj)9.00-33.3350.0043804250-
Siddhpur(Guj)1.27130.9145.7042124037-36.30
Thara(Guj)1.27-47.08170.5243654125-48.65
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)45.00-16.674352.0050295001-19.15
Erode(TN)38.5789.727427.2349044996-20.26
Bangalore(Kar)3.00200124.0082508250-26.01
Chalakudy(Ker)3.00NC9.0095009800-15.18
Faizabad(UP)2.201027.2090009500-21.74
Sultanpur(UP)2.00NC12.00103509000-
Gundlupet(Kar)1.00NC1424.0064007800-
ChiliRed
Chalakudy(Ker)3.00NC18.00130001180027.45
Faizabad(UP)2.00NC27.60165001650037.50
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC98.0013100136002.34

Published on August 21, 2020
