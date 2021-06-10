Spot prices remained flat

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Spot rubber finished flat on Thursday. RSS4 was quoted steady at ₹169.50 per kg according to traders and the rubber board. The grade closed unchanged at ₹164.50 per kg, said dealers. The trend was partially mixed as RSS5 improved a tad while latex lost marginally on dull demand.
“We expect the market to regain strength once the lockdown restrictions are withdrawn”, a dealer told BusinessLine. “I do believe that the tyre companies will procure the raw material even above ₹170. We have moderate enquiries from the north-Indian buyers also,” he added.
“There is a notable increase in the production and consumption of natural rubber after the first wave of Covid-19”, said George Valy, President, and Biju P Thomas, General Secretary, Indian Rubber Dealers Federation.
In futures, the most active June delivery was down 0.41 per cent from Wednesday’s settlement price to close at ₹171.65 per kg with a volume of 37 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
RSS 3 (spot) weakened to ₹161.62 (161.97) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 slid to ₹121.18 (121.32) while Latex ended in a steady note at ₹104.24 per kg at Kualalumpur.
The natural rubber contract for the September delivery was down 250 Yuan (₹2857.86) from previous day’s settlement price to close at 12,800 Yuan (₹146,310.04) a tonne with a volume of 431,487 lots in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).
The June futures declined 1.17 per cent to close at 244.0 Yen (₹162.87) per kg with a volume of 5 lots on the Osaka Exchange, Japan.
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS4:169.50 (169.50); RSS5: 167.00 (166.50); ISNR20: 157.00 (157.00) and Latex (60 per cent drc): 125.00 (125.25).
Meanwhile, the rubber board is organising a two day online training programme in rubber sheet processing and grading on 17 and 18 June 2021. The training will be from 10.00 am to 1 pm every day. The training content includes latex collection, processing into sheet rubber, smoke houses, grading as per ‘Green Book’ standards etc. For details, contact on phone: 0481- 2353127 or WhatsApp 04812353201.
