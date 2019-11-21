Spot rubber closes unchanged

Can Jaishankar rev up the diplomatic corps?
As India seeks greater influence in global policy-making, an understaffed foreign service needs to be reshaped
Spot rubber closed unchanged despite a firm closing in global trend setters on Thursday. RSS 4 was quoted steady at ₹130 and ₹129.50 per kg respectively by traders and the Rubber Board. The grade finished flat at ₹125.50according to dealers. The market opened firm but lost the initial charm as major consuming industries were not interested to expand their commitments possibly to avoid a sharp rise in prices. Meanwhile, ISNR 20 improved mainly on enquiries from the general rubber goods sector and hence the trend was partially mixed.
‘The market is still in a positive mood and we expect it to regain strength once the tyre makers return to the local trading houses’, an observer said.
In futures,December contracts weakened to ₹131.44 (132.84) and January to ₹132.23 (133.70) while the February contracts inched up to ₹135.75 (135.22) on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) improved to ₹110.15 (108.93) per kg at Bangkok. November futures firmed up to ₹111.82 (108.75) and December to ₹111.36 (110.93) while the January futures slid to ₹113.60 (113.73)on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4: 130 (130); RSS-5: 127 (127); ISNR 20: 119 (118.50) and Latex (60% drc): 91 (91).
As India seeks greater influence in global policy-making, an understaffed foreign service needs to be reshaped
Will our personal and professional productivity increase if we migrate to a four-day work week?
Can the revolt by women in Japan lead to a global rethink on hiring policies that focus too much on ...
Good display and impressive specs for the price make the 10-inch tablet a value-for-money deal
Amid the ongoing challenges in the banking sector, the initial public offering (IPO) of CSB Bank (formerly ...
Short for ‘Number of Periods’, NPER can help one know how long it will take for an investment to grow to a ...
A parent/guardian could invest in the name of the child and operate it until they turn 18
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
On the occasion of World Philosophy Day, a toast to an ancient school of thought that sees the universe as one
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
It might be immensely fulfilling for writers to revisit literary landscapes and themes. Some, however, find ...
Eighteen women from Kerala craft a fitting response to the misogyny apologists in a state divided by the ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...