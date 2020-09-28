Spot rubber edges higher

Spot rubber improved on Monday. The market edged higher on tight supplies but the gains were limited by concerns of a sharp rise in Covid-19 infections in the State. The overall volumes were low.

RSS4 was quoted firm at ₹133.50 (₹133.00) per kg by traders and the Rubber Board. The grade improved to ₹129.50 (₹129.00) per kg according to Dealers. The trend was partially mixed as latex continued to rule unchanged on an extremely dull demand.

Natural rubber futures closed higher in day time trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange. The near-month October delivery was up by 125 yuan (₹1,352.64) to close at 1,19,35 Yuan (₹1,29,149.93) a tonne.

RSS 3 (spot) flared up to ₹147.58 (₹142.79) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 closed unchanged at ₹103.52 while latex 60 per cent slid to ₹89.40 (₹89.41) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS4:₹133.50 (₹133.00); RSS5: ₹129.50 (₹129.00); ISNR20: ₹109.00 (₹108.50) and latex (60 per cent drc): ₹77.00 (₹77.00).