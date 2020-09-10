Spot rubber prices fall on Thursday

Spot rubber finished lower on Thursday. RSS4 weakened to ₹133.50 (134.00) per kg both at Kottayam and Kochi according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade slid to ₹129.50 (130.00) per kg as per Dealers. The trend was mixed as ISNR20 and Latex closed unchanged with a sharp decline in volumes.

In futures, RSS 4 surrendered to ₹133.00 (137.00) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The September delivery was down by 2.92% with a volume of 1 lot and total trade value of ₹1.33 lakh.

Natural rubber futures declined further in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE). The most active January 2021 delivery was down by 40 Yuan (₹429.71) to close at 12,200 yuan (₹131,061.24) a tonne.

RSS 3 (spot) dropped to ₹139.17 (139.77) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 improved to ₹97.99 (97.65) and latex 60 per cent to ₹85.26 (84.89) per kg at Kualalumpur.

Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were: RSS4:133.50 (134.00); RSS5: 128.50 (129.00); ISNR20: 109.00 (109.00) and Latex (60% drc): 77.00 (77.00).