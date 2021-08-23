Spot rubber remain flat

Spot rubber continued to remain flat on Monday. The commodity lost its direction as sentiments remained neutral even a day after Onam mainly due to the long bank holidays. “We expect the market to turn active within a couple of days though the initial trend may depend on the tyre makers” a dealer told BusinessLine.

According to reports, rising demand and delayed imports are expected to prompt tyre companies to buy from domestic markets and the commodity is likely to explore further highs if the situation continues unabated.

RSS4 closed unchanged at ₹180.00 a kg as per traders. The grade was quoted steady at ₹179.50 and ₹174.50 per kg respectively by the Rubber Board and Dealers. Meanwhile ISNR20 regained strength on fresh enquiries from the tyre sector and the trend was partially mixed.

In futures, the August delivery was down 0.14 percent from Friday’s settlement price to close at ₹180.19 per kg with a volume of 9 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

RSS 3 (spot) weakened to ₹141.60 (142.44) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 improved to ₹129.76 (129.32) and Latex to ₹95.54 (94.47) per kg at Kualalumpur

The natural rubber contract for the September delivery improved 0.3 percent from previous day’s settlement price to close at 13,330 Yuan (₹152,502.44) a tonne with a volume of 25,481 lots in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).

The forward January 2022 delivery was up 0.74 per cent from last days settlement price to close at ¥ 217.7(₹147.15) per kg with a volume of 195 lots on the Osaka Exchange, Japan.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS4:180.00 (180.00); RSS5: 177.50 (177.50); ISNR20: 166.50 (166.00) and Latex (60% drc): 130.00 (130.00).