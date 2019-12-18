Sugar production down 35% till December 15: ISMA

Why 2009-2019 is the decade of the employee
Three trends — social media, technology and start-ups — have rewritten the power equation in enterprises
Sugar mills in the country have produced 45.81 lakh tonnes of sugar till December 15, nearly 35 per cent less than the 70.54 lt produced in the corresponding period the previous sugar season, said a statement from the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) on Wednesday.
Currently, 406 mills crush sugarcane, as against 473 mills the same period last season.
Sugar production in Uttar Pradesh, the No 1 sugar-producing State, was 21.25 lt, nearly 12 per cent more than the 18.94 lt in the corresponding period last year.
The higher production was possible because the UP mills stared crushing a week in advance this year.
As many as 119 mills are currently in crushing operation as against 116 mills last year.
In Maharashtra, 124 sugar mills are currently in operation and they have produced 7.66 lt of sugar till December 15.
This is much lower than the 29 lt produced in the corresponding period last sugar season. Karnataka sugar mills, 63 of which are in operation, produced 10.62 lt, which is 3.32 lt lower than that in the same period the previous crushing season.
The production in Maharashtra and Karnataka are lower than last year because the mills in these States started crushing late by a month and a week, respectively.
Sugar recovery, too, is reported to be lower than last year, partly because mills are crushing sugarcane damaged by floods, ISMA said.
Sugar mills in Gujarat produced 1.52 lt sugar, Bihar 1.35 lt, while those in six other States, including Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Haryana, produced another 2 lt of sugar so far.
Sugar mills and standalone distilleries have offered to supply 163 crore litres of ethanol against tenders floated by oil-marketing companies.
Of this, 10.38 crore litres will be sugarcane juice, 62.58 crore litres from B-heavy molasses and 86.39 crore litres from C-heavy molasses.
An additional 3.78 crore litres will come from damaged foodgrains. One more tender of ethanol is expected soon, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said.
Three trends — social media, technology and start-ups — have rewritten the power equation in enterprises
Saundarya Rajesh, Founder-President of Avtar, a platform that provides opportunities for women returning to ...
Name of the company: Agro2oSet up in: March 2018Based in: New DelhiFounder: Yash VyasFunding received: In ...
Regulatory impasse, liquidity crisis and tepid sales make the going tough
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...