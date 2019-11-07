Agri Business

Sugar rules flat

Updated on November 07, 2019

The sugar market ruled flat at all levels on Thursday on routine demand and supply. On Wednesday, 15-17 mills sold 28,000-30,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,200 a quintal (S-grade) and ₹3,200-3,360 (M-grade). Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,202-3,362 and M-grade ₹3,416-3,562. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,200-3,280 and M-grade ₹3,350-3,475.

