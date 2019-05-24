Agri Business

Sugar steadies in thin trade

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on May 24, 2019 Published on May 24, 2019

Spot prices at the Vashi wholesale market, naka and mill tender rates ruled steady on eased demand. Arrivals were at 58-60 truckloads and local dispatches were at 55-56 loads. On Thursday evening, 14-15 mills offer tenders and sold about 28,000-30,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,160 for S-grade and ₹3,130-3,180 for M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,212-3,272 and M-grade ₹3,268-3,382. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,210-3,240 and M-grade ₹3,230-3,290.

