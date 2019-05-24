Sugar steadies in thin trade

Spot prices at the Vashi wholesale market, naka and mill tender rates ruled steady on eased demand. Arrivals were at 58-60 truckloads and local dispatches were at 55-56 loads. On Thursday evening, 14-15 mills offer tenders and sold about 28,000-30,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,160 for S-grade and ₹3,130-3,180 for M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,212-3,272 and M-grade ₹3,268-3,382. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,210-3,240 and M-grade ₹3,230-3,290.