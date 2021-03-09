Supply concerns lift rubber

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Spot rubber made all-round gains in tandem with domestic futures on Tuesday. The market seemed to be suffering from short supplies as the rising temperature levels had affected the natural rubber yield during the last couple of weeks.
Earlier, studies conducted by the Rubber Research Institute of India (RRII) have also indicated that the increase in atmospheric temperature would affect the rubber production in the State.
RSS 4 improved to ₹ 164 (162) per kg, as per traders. The grade firmed up to ₹ 163.50 (162) per kg, according to the Rubber Board. It was quoted higher at ₹158.50 (157) a kg by dealers
In futures, the March delivery improved from Monday’s settlement price to ₹166.60 (165.04) per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
RSS 3 (spot) inched up to ₹171.66 (171.55) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 weakened to ₹128.31 (128.63) and Latex to ₹121.24 (122.10) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.
The most active natural rubber contract for May delivery was down 395 Yuan (₹4423.82) from previous day’s settlement price to close at 15,020 Yuan (₹168,217.48) a tonne in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS 4:164 (162); RSS 5: 159 (157); ISNR20: 149.50 (149) and Latex (60% drc): 126.50 (125.50).
Those who are interested may contact Rubber Board Call Centre to know about the facilities like trolley smokehouse and tetrapan which help to make sheet production easier. C Mathew Joseph, Assistant Development Officer, Rubber Board, will answer the questions on this subject on March 10 from 10 am to 1 pm. The Call Centre number is 0481-2576622.
Information about the services of the Rubber Board and also technical advice regarding cultivation, production, processing, etc can be regularly sought from the Call Centre functioning at its Head Office.
According to a press release issued by the Board, this service is available from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm on all working days.
