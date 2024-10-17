Tarun Singh, Managing Director of Highbrow Securities, has acquired a 3.5 per cent minority stake in Magnus Farm Fresh Pvt Ltd, a producer and exporter of fresh fruits and vegetables. A media statement said Singh, an investor with over two decades of experience supporting SMEs, seeks to leverage his expertise to accelerate the company’s growth and global expansion.

It said the partnership also includes plans for product innovation, with a potential follow-up investment of $3 million within the next year, underscoring Singh’s commitment to the long-term success of Magnus Farm.

The investment will accelerate Magnus Farm’s expansion, allowing it to diversify its product offerings and expand its workforce. Funds will be used to develop a processed food line, including individually quick frozen (IQF), frozen, and retort products, as well as cultivate new fruit varieties, accelerating its global export capabilities and market presence.

Offering steady growth

With a network of over 3,000 growers across Nashik, Sangli, Solapur, Pune, Osmanabad, and Ahmednagar districts of Maharashtra, Magnus Farm has established presence in global markets such as Europe, the UK, Russia, Southeast Asia, Canada, and the Middle East.

Quoting Tarun Singh, the statement said: “My decision to invest in Magnus Farm stems from the food industry’s fundamental and timeless relevance. While other sectors can be unpredictable, the food sector offers a steady, and reliable growth, akin to the tortoise’s consistent pace in the fable. Magnus Farm impressed me with its compelling valuation, strong leadership, and innovative business model. I’m confident of their potential to lead the market. With my experience in the European food sector, I look forward to supporting their global expansion and helping them unlock new opportunities internationally.”

Magnus Farm’s revenue increased from over ₹53 crore in 2020-21 to ₹150 crore in 2023-24. Singh said the company’s growth underscores its robust expansion strategy and its ability to cater to both domestic as well as international markets and expand into high-demand regions such as the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

Laxman Savalkar, Founder and Director of Magnus Farm, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Mr Tarun Singh as both an investor and strategic partner in Magnus Farm. His vast experience and deep insights will play a pivotal role as we drive forward our expansion plans and enhance our product range. Magnus Farms is committed to driving innovation and playing a pivotal role in India’s agriculture and food export sector by scaling to new heights in the global export market. With our association, we are excited about the next phase of growth and the opportunities that lie ahead for Magnus Farm.”