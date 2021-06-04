Tea board disburses ₹1.10 cr subsidy in South

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
Tea Board in the Union Commerce Ministry has disbursed about ₹1.10 crore as subsidy to eligible growers and manufacturers in South India so far this fiscal.
Tea Board’s South Zonal Office in Coonoor said that the subsidy has already been deposited in the beneficiaries bank accounts.
Tea Board’s Executive Director Dr M Balaji said that the South Zonal Office of the Tea Board has been providing various subsidies to the tea growers to enhance the production, productivity and quality of made tea. He said that in this first tranche of the subsidy disbursal, one large tea garden has been given ₹5.80 lakh for uprooting and replanting activity under the Plantation Development Scheme.
He said that around ₹1.04 crore subsidy has been given to five tea factories under the scheme of Incentive for Orthodox Tea Production. Tea Board encourages the production of orthodox teas to ensure remunerative price in the market and help growers come out with quality leaves.
There are more schemes for which subsidy is yet to be announced.
“Tea Board gives educational stipend and Nehru Award to the wards of the plantation workers. It extends financial assistance to disabled persons who are working in plantations for their treatment towards cancer, heart and kidney ailments. Financial support is given to the small tea growers’ Self Help Groups to upgrade their common facility centre and to ensure collective participation towards improving the overall quality of made tea,” Dr Balaji listed.
