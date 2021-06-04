Spices Research Institute gets patent for pepper micronutrient formulation

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
ICAR- Indian Institute of Spices Research has received a patent for black pepper micronutrient foliar formulation. It was in 2013 that the institute applied for a patent.
IISR has developed crop-specific designer micronutrient foliar formulations for major spices (black pepper, ginger, turmeric, cardamom) to overcome the micronutrient deficiencies and meet the physiological and metabolic requirements of the spice crops.
The patent was issued for black pepper specific micronutrient formulation, and it was developed by a team of scientists including, V Srinivasan, R Dinesh and S. Hamza.
The micronutrient mixture for black pepper improves the quality of produce and environment friendly, and the micronutrient formulation developed by the institute is already popular among the farmer community, said J Rema, Director, IISR.
The micronutrient mixture has been designed to fulfil the black pepper crop requirement by maintaining an optimal ratio of secondary and micronutrients like magnesium, zinc and boron in the leaf.
The application of micronutrients improves the health and vigour of vines and enhances yield by 10-25 per cent. It enhances the quality of the product while contributing to the health of the vines through balanced nutrition.
The technology has been licensed to seven entrepreneurs on a non-exclusive basis for commercial production. As a result, more entrepreneurs are likely to apply for a technology license for the patented product, a press release said.
With the new patent, IISR has received a patent for six of its technologies. Other technologies include a micronutrient composition for the turmeric plant and a process for its preparation and two micronutrient compositions for ginger and a process for its preparation, microbial encapsulation technology and seed coating formulation.
