Tea Board releases app for small growers

Tea Board has released a mobile app called ‘Chai Sahyog’ to integrate small growers and trace green leaf movement, besides circulating advisory on agricultural practices and weather forecast.

The Board has already issued identity cards with memory chips to small growers. Tea Board Executive Director M Balaji said the process would be completed by January 31. Led by him, senior officers of the Board’s Zonal Office in Coonoor – Deputy Director CS Hariprakash and Assistant Director B Pagalavan – organised a special training programme in Coonoor to familiarise the stakeholders with the features of the app.

The stakeholders were oriented to trace the supply chain from green leaf to made tea and also interact with the technical staff of the Board. They were also familiarised with the process for uploading the quantity and price details of their teas, including minimum benchmark price every month.

Balaji assured them that the new app will ensure traceability of the green leaf and lay the foundation for achieving the required quality and MRL (maximum residue level). It will also facilitate digital payment and information sharing.

Given the fact that weather is the most unpredictable external factor that affects small growers, the App will minimise risk factors with real-time weather forecast and relevant advisory to growers.