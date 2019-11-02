Tea prices down at Kochi auctions on subdued demand

A subdued export demand has impacted tea prices at Kochi auctions this week.

Despite improvement in arrivals, the market for good liquoring teas was lower by Re 1 to Rs 2 and sometimes more. The rest were irregular and tended to ease.

The quantity on offer in CTC dust in sale no 44 was 9,30,823.40 kg, up from the previous week levels and the average price realized was Rs 114.19 per kg. An improved demand noticed from upcountry buyers and Kerala Loose Tea Traders, the auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said.

In Orthodox dust, primary grades were firm to dearer, while others were irregular and sometimes easier. The quantity on offer was 12,000 kg and exporters absorbed a small quantity.

In Cochin CTC dust quotation, good varieties fetched Rs115-150, mediums quoted Rs85-118 and plain grades stood at Rs76-83.

In leaf varieties, the select best Nilgiri whole leaf and Fannings in orthodox grades was steady, while others sold irregularly and sometimes lower with some withdrawals. The quantity on offer was 2,66,302 kg. Exporters to CIS countries and others lent only a useful support.

In CTC leaf, the market for brokens and Fannings sold at steady to dearer level compared to last week. The quantity on offer was 35,000 kg. The average price realized was Rs 138.78 per kg against Rs144.85 registered last week.

Manalar SRD quoted the best prices of Rs155 per kg in dust grades, while Chamraj OP came to the top in leaf category quoting Rs271 per kg.