Tea trade voices concern over immobility of auctioned products

The tea sector in Kochi has voiced its concern over the immobility of auctioned products from the trading centres during the Covid lockdown.

Tea Trade Association of Cochin pointed out that the mobility of auctioned products has been jeopardised owing to lack of effective dissemination and understanding within all the hierarchies of the several enforcing authorities. Tea Board has notified tea as an essential commodity and trading is strictly regulated under the aegis of FSSAI certification.

Appu Kurian, Chairman of the association, pointed out that the tea trade in Kerala has been severely impacted which the government and its officials could easily resolve, if they are duly sensitised to this small vital sector of the economy.

The Association’s anxiety assumes greater significance when the fraternity observes International Tea Day on May 21.

Kochi is the sole centre licensed within Kerala under the Tea Marketing Control Order for conduct of weekly auction of produce emanating from estates in the State and the adjoining state of Tamil Nadu. It has not only been covered by the lockdown for the last few weeks but is now additionally hampered by the ‘triple lockdown’ order.

Kurian requested all the agencies concerned to acknowledge the regulatory sanction accorded to unhindered trade in tea and to support the sector in preventing shortage of tea supply to the remotest corners of the State.

He also called upon the tea trading fraternity to be vigilant in ensuring that ‘social distancing’ strictly implemented with preventive measures ordered from time to time by the Government.