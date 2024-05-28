Thanos Technologies, which specialises in agricultural drone technology, and Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) have signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) to facilitate the aerial spraying of fertilizers over 10 lakh acres of farmland across 5 States.

A media statement said, through this collaboration Thanos Technologies will facilitate aerial spraying of fertilizers over 10 lakh acres of farmland, encompassing regions in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Over 500 drones will be deployed to ensure the efficient and timely application of fertilizers. This large-scale deployment will optimise the fertilization process, leading to improved crop yields and reduced resource wastage, it said.

By joining forces with prominent drone service providers, including Vayu Drone, Aerotics Technologies, and Electra Agri Green, the company is poised to deliver unparalleled value and innovation to the agricultural sector. The economic impact of this project is anticipated to be significant with a business value of ₹50 crore for Thanos Technologies and the service partners, it said.

Additional sops

Thanos Technologies will offer additional incentives, supplementing the standard spraying service charges collected for every acre sprayed using IFFCO chemicals. Recognising the need for investment in advanced technology, Thanos Technologies is also developing new financial options to assist corporate service partners interested in owning and operating more than 10 drones, it said.

Quoting Pradeep Palellil, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Thanos Technologies, the statement said: “This marks a significant step towards our mission to modernise farming practices, increase crop yields, and promote sustainable agriculture. At Thanos Technologies, we aim to create a more efficient, productive, and sustainable agricultural ecosystem for the benefit of farmers and the nation as a whole. Through this partnership, we hope to combine resources, knowledge, and ambition to completely reshape the agricultural landscape of India.”

