Buyers from the Netherlands plan to procure more shrimps from India as demand is expected to pick up after May.

The declining gas price in Europe is a positive development, as demand was earlier affected by rising inflation and high energy prices, said Rogien Speelman, who represents Fishermans Choice, a leading Dutch buyer.

“We hope to see net income increase from May, which will generate demand,” he told BusinessLine on the sidelines of the India International Seafood Show 2023.

Sustained demand

“Right now, the Netherlands is saddled with accumulated stock — both Vanammei and Black Tiger — procured at higher prices last year. The prices have dropped by at least 10 to 15 per cent because of higher inventory purchased at high prices in Europe. It is expected that the prices will stabilise after May, which will benefit importers, farmers and consumers.

“We will be procuring both Vannamei and Black Tiger from India, Bangladesh and Vietnam,” Speelman said, adding that demand is expected to sustain from May until August during summer.

Shrimp, he said, is cheaper than beef and a good substitute for fresh fish, which are less available owing to the surge in diesel prices. South European countries such as Spain, Italy, France and Portugal consume mostly Vannamei, while North European countries such as the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and Scandinavian countries consume both Vannamei and Black Tiger.

