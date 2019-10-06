Thunderstorms take charge as monsoon readies to withdraw

The country is quickly transitioning into monsoon transitional weather with flashy systems ranging from cyclonic circulations, troughs and a line of wind discontinuity taking charge over many areas.

These systems enjoy a free run since monsoon south-westerlies and easterlies respectively from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal become conspicuous by their near absence.

Western disturbance

Prominent among these is a western disturbance from across the Rajasthan and Gujarat border, which is causing scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorms along the hills of North-West India.

The weather activity here would last for another couple of days even as similar weather conditions are forecast over the South Peninsula for next three to four days, though attributed to a different set of systems.

East and North-East India too will get affected as the western disturbance now affecting the Western Himalayas continues to move to the East and a couple of other causative systems.

Among these are a cyclonic circulation each over North-East Jharkhand, Jharkhand and North Odisha, and a trough/wind continuity originating from South Chhattisgarh and extending down to the Comorin.

The cyclonic circulations, as well as the trough/wind discontinuity, bring in moist winds from the Bay of Bengal, cause the moisture to rise abruptly and condense as thundershowers over regions under their footprint.

Chaotic elsewhere

The trough/wind discontinuity makes for an atmospheric North-South conduit for the moisture to fill from South Chhattisgarh to Comorin and cutting across Telangana, Rayalaseema and Interior Tamil Nadu.

Also, chaotic weather has presented itself across all these areas in the form of lightning, thunderstorms, and localised high winds from yesterday (Saturday) evening till early this (Sunday) morning.

An India Met Department (IMD) update said Assam, Meghalaya, plains of Bengal, Odisha, Karnataka, Telangana, Manipur, Madhya Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu and Puducherry were affected in this manner.

Heavy rain was reported from Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Major stations reporting significant rainfall (in cm) include Machilipatnam-7; Matheran-5; Malda and Kolkata (Dum Dum)-4 each; Dharwad-3; and Balasore, Bankura, Barmer, Porbandar and Vishakhapatnam-2 each.

An extended outlook for three days from October 11 to 13 said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely over parts of East and North-East India.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall likely to occur over rest of the country except over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh where dry weather marked by the withdrawal of monsoon is likely.