TN set for pilot showers ahead of N-E monsoon, says IMD

The lull on the weather front over the South Peninsula would be broken over the next two days once the 2020 South-West monsoon exits the landscape entirely in the next two days (by Wednesday) and the North-East monsoon announces its arrival almost simultaneously.

In fact, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has gone on to predict the formation of a low-pressure area over East-Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Andaman Sea by Thursday, which would add heft to the intensity of the incoming North-East monsoon.

Pilot showers from today

But even before all this can happen, it has indicated the possibility of pilot showers lashing Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for four days from today (Monday); over Kerala for three days from tomorrow (Tuesday); and over South Interior Karnataka tomorrow (Tuesday).

This is being attributed to the presence of a cyclonic circulation each over the East-Central Arabian Sea (off the Karnataka coast) and over the South-West Bay of Bengal, that lies closer to Sri Lanka than the Tamil Nadu coast this (Monday) morning, satellite pictures reveal.

An IMD update said that the withdrawal line of the South-West monsoon passed through Cooch Behar, Sriniketan, Ranchi, Pendra Road, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Indore, Vallabh Vidyanagar and Porbandar but this would get a further move over the next two days.

Monsoon transition phase

Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal from Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and entire North Arabian Sea and from parts of Odisha, North Maharashtra and Central Arabian Sea by tomorrow and from the entire country during the subsequent two days, the IMD update said.

With the likely setting in of north-easterly winds over the Bay of Bengal and extreme South Peninsula, the South-West monsoon may complete its exit and rains from successor North-East monsoon rains may commence over the familiar territory of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas of Karnataka and Kerala from Wednesday.