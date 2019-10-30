Tobacco Prices

as on : 30-10-2019 02:37:35 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Kayamganj(UP)150.00-254685.003000305030.43
Aliganj(UP)105.0036.011564.502100210011.70
Nawabganj(UP)38.008.571153.8529802920-
Farukhabad(UP)7.00-50310.304100420057.69
Published on October 30, 2019
TOPICS
tobacco (commodity)