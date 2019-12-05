Tobacco Prices

as on : 05-12-2019 03:14:00 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Aliganj(UP)40.90-12.232310.902100210010.53
Nawabganj(UP)33.00-5.711655.8534803450-
Farukhabad(UP)13.00-25.71550.304400740076.00
Published on December 05, 2019
