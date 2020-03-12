Tobacco Prices

as on : 12-03-2020 03:08:32 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Annur(TN)3.50-30211.7031003100NC
Farukhabad(UP)2.00-20289.404750480020.25
Published on March 12, 2020
