Tobacco Prices

as on : 30-06-2020 03:48:45 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Aliganj(UP)19.0026.672279.4021002100NC
Unava(Guj)5.20-62.041095.9065006625-
Published on June 30, 2020
