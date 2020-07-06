Tobacco Prices

as on : 06-07-2020 02:38:27 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Unava(Guj)6.30751105.8069007000-
Published on July 06, 2020
TOPICS
tobacco (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.