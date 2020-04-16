Totagars’ Co-operative Sale Society begins arecanut procurement from growers

And they all fell down...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Considering the role being played by arecanut in local economies, one more arecanut co-operative has come forward to procure the commodity from growers amidst the lockdown in the country.
The Sirsi-based farm cooperative Totagars’ Co-operative Sale Society (TSS) Ltd began the purchase of arecanut from its grower-members on Thursday.
The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (Campco) Ltd was the first cooperative to start procurement of arecanut from growers from April 13 at a time when it is cut off from its consumers in northern India.
Ravish Hegde, General Manager of TSS Ltd, told BusinessLine that the co-operative will procure arecanut from growers at Sirsi, Siddapura, and Yellapura centres.
Each centre is allowed to buy arecanut from 30 members in a day. All measures related to social distancing and other directives related to control the spread of Covid will be followed strictly, he said.
To a query on the procurement price of the commodity from growers, he said TSS will maintain the last traded price of the commodity prior to the implementation of the lockdown. He gave the last traded price of the commodity at ₹250-260 a kg for white variety of arecanut, and ₹340-370 a kg for the red variety.
He said TSS will also buy the commodity from the doorsteps of the growers, if 10 members from a village come forward to sell it on a designated day.
The representatives of both Campco and TSS opined that the co-operatives decided to procure arecanut from their grower-members to instil confidence among the members and to take care of the livelihood needs of many of such members.
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Jet flew with ‘Swiss precision, German engineering, American technology’; something went wrong en route
Several attempts were made to revive Jet, but none bore fruit
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
The stock of Motherson Sumi Systems surged 12.7 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Wednesday, ...
The Covid-19 pandemic, which has confined people to their homes, has also prompted a reacquaintance with the ...
A new collection of essays examines the many ways Bollywood portrays its ‘bad’ female characters — from the ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...