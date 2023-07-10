Encouraged by the government’s promotion of ethanol with a purchase guarantee at a fixed price every year, many sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh are no longer seen as defaulters in cane payment. However, the state’s leading sugar producer, Triveni Engineering and Industries, has diversified into grain-based ethanol and has now emerged as the top supplier from Uttar Pradesh.

“We have produced over 3.5 crore litres of ethanol since July 2022 when we shifted to use grain as feed. Adding the ethanol produced from B-heavy molasses and sugarcane juice, the total quantity has reached 5 crore litres since April 2022,” said Anshu Srivastav, Head of distillery at Triveni’s Milak Narayanpur plant. The overall ethanol production of the company is much higher, he added.

After commissioning the 200-kilo litre per day (KLPD) dual feed ethanol plant in April 2022 at its existing sugar factory at Milak Narayanpur, the company is hopeful of starting production in other units as well in the next two-three months. Triveni Engineering has targetted to raise the capacity to 1,110 KLPD in current fiscal.

According to OMC sources, Triveni’s total grain-based ethanol was over 4.5 crore litres during last fiscal, of which about 3.7 crore litres have been produced at Milak Narayanpur plant and the remaining 0.8 crore litres at Muzzafarnagar plant.

Triveni Engineering opened at ₹280.85 on Monday on BSE and was trading last at ₹280 at 1.30 pm, against the previous closing price of ₹280.80.

