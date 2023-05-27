Triveni Engineering & Industries’ net profit has risen 74 per cent to ₹190.31 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year.

Its net profit stood at ₹109.17 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to ₹1,839.86 crore in the January-March quarter of 2022-23 from ₹1,195.08 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd is into sugar as well as engineered-to-order high speed gears and gearboxes. It is also into water and wastewater management business.

During the full 2022-23 fiscal, the net profit jumped to ₹1,791.80 crore from R₹424.06 crore in the previous year.

Total income grew to ₹6,390.51 crore in 2022-23 from ₹4,716.23 crore in the previous year.