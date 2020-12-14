Unseasonal rains worry grape farmers in Nashik

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
Untimely rain in parts of Maharashtra has posed a threat to grape cultivation in Nashik, while cotton procurement in North Maharashtra was interrupted.
Nashik is one of the major grape cultivation zones. Cloudy atmosphere and rain are damaging the crop, said farmers. Maximum grapes cultivated in Nashik are exported to European countries. Farmers fear that the quality of grapes will be affected due to rains and will also incur more production cost with additional spending on pesticides to protect grapes.
Watch | The bittersweet stories of women who cultivate and export fruits
The procurement process by the Cotton Corporation of India was halted in Jalgaon and other places in North Maharashtra after unseasonal showers.
The rain has damaged the standing crops as well as the harvested produce. Rains continued in parts of western Maharashtra on Monday.
Unseasonal rains in September and October had damaged standing crops have paralysed farmers. The State government had announced a compensation for crop loss, but many farmers complain that they have not received any help from the government. The untimely rain in December is certain to add to the farmers’ woes.
