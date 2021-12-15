'Value addition of agriculture can keep India's trade afloat'

APM Mohammed Hanish, Principal Secretary (Commerce and Plantations), Kerala, has emphasised the need for value addition of agriculture crops, saying that “only through value addition, we can help keep our global trade afloat”.

“Only when income increase, our national GDP go up and achieve financial security” he said while addressing the symposium at PLACROSYM 24 here on Wednesday.

George V. Thomas, former Director of the Central Plantation Crop Research Station, Kasaragod, said “the future of agriculture will be in jeopardy if care is not taken in soil conservation activities”. This is why the United Nations to celebrate 2021 to 2030 as the Decade for Soil and Environment Recovery.

He was speaking on the relevance of new methods, processes, and practices to maintain consistent quality agri produce.

He stressed the need to reduce the regular ploughing of the cultivable lands to protect and prevent the depletion of the soil and avoid the use of pesticides that are harmful to the crop and the soil. He also urged the need for biodiversity by planting trees, active adoption of cattle farming, and encouraging natural and biological farming habits in protecting the soil.

According to agronomist Mote Kishore, drip fertilisation in coffee plantations is suitable for the crop and can save up to 15-20 per cent of water and increase productivity by 25-30 per cent.

Nagaraj Gokavi said that the national average per hectare of coffee production is 600 kg, and the high-density cultivation in coffee is producing better results.

Basheer A Ali, professor at Sher-e-Kashmir University, said that Kashmir produces 16.5 tonnes of saffron against the country's requirement of 100 tonnes. The balance is met from imports, resulting in a loss of ₹1,680 crore in foreign exchange.