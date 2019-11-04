Vegetable Prices

as on : 04-11-2019 10:01:44 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Onion
Perumbavoor(Ker)13.008.33847.002500250066.67
Dibrugarh(ASM)6.60-17.5321.4048004800152.63
Rura(UP)2.50NC393.5027702300246.25
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)2.50-28.57280.9036003600125.00
Anandnagar(UP)1.80-33.33375.403450345097.14
Ganaur(Har)1.20-2040.4035003200150.00
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)1.00NC258.002600250085.71
Rayya(Pun)0.70-3072.7533003600164.00
Nakud(UP)0.60-2519.8024002600-
Potato
Dibrugarh(ASM)10.00-20378.2013001300-25.71
Khatra(WB)10.0011.11765.001280127011.30
Perumbavoor(Ker)9.00NC1156.0020002300-28.57
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)6.50490.91419.801280127010.34
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)6.00-53.851658.00650740-45.83
Baraut(UP)3.00NC1392.00800800-5.88
Anandnagar(UP)2.50-37.5239.8011251130-
Ganaur(Har)1.50NC131.0014001500NC
Kalimpong(WB)1.20-4045.0017501750NC
Rayya(Pun)0.8033.3381.86800130012.68
Nakud(UP)0.8033.3346.40900995-35.71
Tomato
Perumbavoor(Ker)12.0020893.002000280033.33
Rura(UP)2.50NC442.5025002300212.50
Ganaur(Har)1.00NC43.8028002800250.00
Anandnagar(UP)0.70-3021.8024102400-
Nakud(UP)0.60NC5.7019001680-
Cabbage
Perumbavoor(Ker)10.00NC792.0018001800-28.00
Bhindi(LadiesFinger)
Perumbavoor(Ker)9.0012.5549.0025002800NC
Rura(UP)2.50NC129.0012001000-6.98
Amaranthus
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.0020356.003000300020.00
Ashgourd
Perumbavoor(Ker)9.0012.5564.0018002000-28.00
BitterGourd
Perumbavoor(Ker)10.0011.11644.003000300011.11
BottleGourd
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00NC271.001800180020.00
Nakud(UP)0.60NC6.0011101250-
Brinjal
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00NC489.002800280040.00
Rura(UP)1.50-40418.001200120020.00
Nakud(UP)0.8014.2914.60880895-
Carrot
Perumbavoor(Ker)11.0010741.0040004000-11.11
Kalimpong(WB)0.60NC1.8056005600-
Cauliflower
Perumbavoor(Ker)7.00-12.5492.0030003200NC
Colacasia
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00NC298.005000480042.86
Rura(UP)1.50NC4.501300800-
Drumstick
Perumbavoor(Ker)9.0028.57578.005500500022.22
FrenchBeans(Frasbean)
Perumbavoor(Ker)11.0037.5204.005500450083.33
Perumbavoor(Ker)10.00NC587.00105001050050.00
Nakud(UP)0.60NC1.8019001630-
Kalimpong(WB)0.60-16.672.6235003500-
LittleGourd(Kundru)
Perumbavoor(Ker)7.00NC448.0025002800NC
Pumpkin
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.0025232.001800180020.00
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)2.00NC77.00550550-35.29
Snakeguard
Perumbavoor(Ker)9.00NC513.0028002800NC
Squash(ChappalKadoo)
Kalimpong(WB)0.8050.943.635701600-
SweetPumpkin
Khatra(WB)3.0050172.70700700-12.50
Published on November 04, 2019
TOPICS
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)