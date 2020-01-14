Weak demand drags chana

Agri Business

Indore | Updated on January 14, 2020 Published on January 14, 2020

Both chana and dollar chana traded low on weak weak physical demand and subdued trading because of Makar Sankranti with chana (kanta) being quoted at ₹4,350-75 a quintal, while chana (desi) ruled at ₹4,300 and chana (vishal) at ₹4,250- 4,300. Chana dal (average)was quoted at ₹5,150- 5,250, chana dal (medium) at ₹5,350-5,450, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,550-5,650 . Dollar chana ruled stable at ₹5,500-5,800. Our Correspondent

