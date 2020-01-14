Weak demand drags chana

Both chana and dollar chana traded low on weak weak physical demand and subdued trading because of Makar Sankranti with chana (kanta) being quoted at ₹4,350-75 a quintal, while chana (desi) ruled at ₹4,300 and chana (vishal) at ₹4,250- 4,300. Chana dal (average)was quoted at ₹5,150- 5,250, chana dal (medium) at ₹5,350-5,450, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,550-5,650 . Dollar chana ruled stable at ₹5,500-5,800. Our Correspondent