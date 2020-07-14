Agri Business

Weak trend in chana continues

Updated on July 14, 2020 Published on July 14, 2020

 

Sluggish trend in pulse seeds and pulses continued on weak physical demand and buying support from the millers with chana (kanta) today declining to ₹4,200 a quintal. Compared to last week, dollar chana is ruling ₹75 a quintal lower.

Slack demand also dragged chana dal with chana dal (average) today was quoted at ₹4,900-5,000, chana dal (medium) at ₹5,200-5,300, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,500-5,600 a quintal respectively. Amidst weak arrival, dollar chana ruled firm at ₹5,200- 5,600 a quintal. In containers also, dollar chana traded low on weak export demand from with dollar chana (42/44 count) today being quoted at ₹6,400 a quintal, dollar chana (44/46 count) on Tuesday fetched ₹6,200, while dollar chana (58/60 count) was quoted at ₹5,300 at a quintal respectively. The arrival of dollar chana in Indore mandis today was recorded at 500 bags.

