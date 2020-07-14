Weak trend in chana continues

Sluggish trend in pulse seeds and pulses continued on weak physical demand and buying support from the millers with chana (kanta) today declining to ₹4,200 a quintal. Compared to last week, dollar chana is ruling ₹75 a quintal lower.

Slack demand also dragged chana dal with chana dal (average) today was quoted at ₹4,900-5,000, chana dal (medium) at ₹5,200-5,300, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,500-5,600 a quintal respectively. Amidst weak arrival, dollar chana ruled firm at ₹5,200- 5,600 a quintal. In containers also, dollar chana traded low on weak export demand from with dollar chana (42/44 count) today being quoted at ₹6,400 a quintal, dollar chana (44/46 count) on Tuesday fetched ₹6,200, while dollar chana (58/60 count) was quoted at ₹5,300 at a quintal respectively. The arrival of dollar chana in Indore mandis today was recorded at 500 bags.