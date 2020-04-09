West Bengal to allow reopening of tea gardens and estates

West Bengal will allow opening of tea gardens and estates. However, the management have to operate with 15 per cent of its labour force, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

The decision was announced at a meeting with industry associations and trade bodies at the state secretariat, on Thursday. Modalities such as the date of opening and other details are being worked out and a formal notification in this regard will be issued soon.

“Tea estates and gardens can reopen and begin operations, but with 15 per cent of the workforce. Sanitisation processes and other social distancing norms will have to be followed,” Banerjee said.

The Centre has been urging the West Bengal to reopen tea gardens post their closure due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Banerjee had earlier rejected the proposal on grounds that Covid-19 positive cases were being reported from the different north Bengal districts (where all the tea gardens are located) and in such a scenario, the re-opening of estates would put plantation workers at risk.

In an earlier interaction with BusinessLine, the Tea Board Chairman PK Bezbaruah, had said the closure of estates has come in the peak of the plucking season of the first flush crop. This is likely to impact output by nearly 10 per cent. Added to this, there is also likely to be a delay in the second flush which could also impact production.

“So production of tea could be down by around 15 per cent during this year. Lower output could have brought some rejoice to tea manufacturers in the form of firming up of prices during a normal year. However, this year that is unlikely as demand both in domestic and international markets are likely to be down,” he had maintained.

More relaxations

Meanwhile, the State has also allowed certain relaxation with regard to movement of trucks. According to the Chief Minister, apart from the driver, three other people will be allowed in these vehicles. The move is aimed primarily to facilitate ‘loading and unloading’ operations.

Loading and unloading operations across different terminals and transport depots have been badly hit because of the lockdown and reverse migration. The current relaxation is expected to ease the situation while ensure faster turnaround of trucks.

West Bengal on Thursday reported 12 new cases of Covid-19 and no deaths, on a 24-hour-basis. The total active cases in the State now stand at 80 while total death count is 5.