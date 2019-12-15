Wheat Prices

as on : 15-12-2019 03:19:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lakhimpur(UP)1400.00-17.65102015.001970196511.30
Begusarai (Raj)150.00-42.3119517.00186019004.49
Etah(UP)130.00-18.755068.00200020007.53
Payagpur(UP)116.60148.6111539.40184018405.14
Kasganj(UP)110.001756995.70204020208.51
Madhoganj(UP)70.00-15.156372.50194019253.47
Golagokarnath(UP)50.0011.1114363.201950195010.80
Mehmoodabad(UP)49.00-7.552538.00195019507.14
Atarra(UP)35.0016.671581.00192018803.78
Puwaha(UP)35.00118.7511054.00195019604.28
Sandila(UP)32.00-15.794336.001900189015.15
Shikohabad(UP)20.001001340.00205520257.03
Wazirganj(UP)18.0038.46212.002010200021.08
Aliganj(UP)16.00-361787.00192019205.49
Badda(UP)15.00-30.001940--
Viswan(UP)9.00200791.00185018505.71
Jahangirabad(UP)6.00-251279.00204520509.36
Ghiraur(UP)4.00-20294.601950193020.74
Kasganj(UP)2.2022.2284.408670858038.72
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.00-4.007820--
Etah(UP)1.60-11.1162.808700854034.26
Golagokarnath(UP)1.50-6.2594.107840785024.84
Dhanura(UP)1.20-14.2917.40183518355.76
Sandila(UP)1.10NC45.4080607950-
Asansol(WB)0.98-85.37904.38214021201.90
Jarar(UP)0.7016.67154.30193018906.04
Jahangirabad(UP)0.60-14.2932.008250825034.69
Published on December 15, 2019
