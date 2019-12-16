Wheat Prices

as on : 16-12-2019 02:32:07 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Agra(UP)823.00-23.1654995.00203520208.82
Rajnagar(MP)376.80372.65833.321940180011.82
Aligarh(UP)350.00-16.6730260.00205020007.89
Hardoi(UP)240.004.3520990.00194019101.84
Bangalore(Kar)228.001406532.0027002700-1.82
Gondal(UP)225.00-5.4634904.50192519255.77
Karvi(UP)145.00-27.54211.70190018852.43
Barhaj(UP)140.0016.6711754.00192019207.87
Fatehabad(UP)117.006801856.00200020008.11
Payagpur(UP)106.00-9.0911751.40184018405.14
Kishunpur(UP)96.00-17.957172.00190019006.74
Kicchha(Utr)89.90-80.25634.9021052000-
Etah(UP)80.00-38.465228.00201020008.06
Madhoganj(UP)65.00-7.146502.50196019404.53
Lucknow(UP)64.00-1.544473.001980197014.12
Sehjanwa(UP)60.009003170.501940194016.87
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)53.00-39.081939.402150215014.67
Mehmoodabad(UP)51.004.082640.00194519506.87
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)50.60-34.714090.70203220064.80
Kayamganj(UP)50.00253711.50197019703.14
Pilibhit(UP)50.00NC11423.00198520206.15
Mainpuri(UP)49.00-5.773177.00197019556.20
Maigalganj(UP)45.0028.57576.8019501940-
Bachranwa(UP)45.0028.573002.00191019054.66
Golagokarnath(UP)45.00-1014453.201945195010.51
Singroli(MP)38.00-243817.84186018503.33
Firozabad(UP)37.50-14.77862.40207020456.43
Rura(UP)35.00402632.2019001900-
Vasai(Mah)34.003.031541.00235023555.38
Atarra(UP)32.00-8.571645.00192019203.78
Bareilly(UP)31.00121.434044.70204020258.80
Jaunpur(UP)30.00-401891.00204020259.09
Muradabad(UP)30.00-251732.00202020107.73
Chitwadagaon(UP)30.00-45.45315.001980196513.79
Sandila(UP)30.00-6.254396.001910190015.76
Aliganj(UP)29.5084.381846.00192019205.49
Gangapur City(Raj)29.401.733985.60202019963.59
Visavadar(Guj)29.20-34.38451.78227022059.40
Mohamadabad(UP)28.50159.09860.80196019509.80
Puranpur(UP)27.00-12.95658.10199019756.42
Risia(UP)25.50-46.886908.801915182013.99
Sandi(UP)25.00-26.472388.0017501730-1.96
Dadri(UP)25.00-64.295119.00205019708.47
Gadaura(UP)22.00106607.50186018506.29
Sahiyapur(UP)21.50-577286.90193519307.20
Jayas(UP)21.00133.337777.10194019404.86
Mathura(UP)21.0052718.002040202510.27
Buland Shahr(UP)20.005.261661.00209020708.85
Panchpedwa(UP)20.005.261469.00186019251.92
Kannauj(UP)20.00-9.091497.00195019604.84
Khategaon(MP)19.903.162188.28206020603.00
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)19.0015.151140.60196019504.26
Wazirganj(UP)19.005.56250.002000201020.48
Ulhasnagar(Mah)18.00-21.74799.002800450027.27
Farukhabad(UP)18.00NC1374.00195019603.72
Khurja(UP)18.0028.571038.50205520458.16
Ajuha(UP)18.00-52.631066.00195519257.12
Badayoun(UP)17.00-10.532654.00200020109.89
Gazipur(UP)17.00-502577.00198019607.61
Jafarganj(UP)17.00-5.561209.50192519002.94
Palanpur(Guj)15.00114.29773.00217520876.77
Ruperdeeha(UP)15.00NC2067.00184518452.50
Achnera(UP)12.00202065.50203020009.73
Raibareilly(UP)12.00-31.431338.00192519406.94
Rudauli(UP)12.00823.08681.2019501950-
Kadaura(UP)11.004.76735.30191519104.93
Muzzafarnagar(UP)10.00-9.093208.00205020509.04
Maudaha(UP)10.00-80503.00196019505.09
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC1207.00195019505.41
Haathras(UP)10.00-82.271573.70216019606.98
Ujhani(UP)10.00NC1910.00200019806.67
Morbi(Guj)9.8053.1261.702260205511.33
Mehrauni(UP)9.00-403647.00192519306.94
Shamli(UP)9.0012.5266.00205020609.04
Thandla(MP)7.82-48.452159.9721152090-
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)7.80-62.861247.30199619961.99
Savarkundla(Guj)7.0016.67198.002235223017.45
Jahangirabad(UP)7.0016.671293.00205020459.63
Dehgam(Guj)6.70-19.28592.10212721205.45
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)6.40-13.5134.2022002150-
Bagru(Raj)6.002087.80205020507.89
Asansol(WB)6.00512.24916.38214021401.90
Durgapur(WB)5.90-4.84995.642180216010.38
Bhehjoi(UP)5.50-45312.0018501850-
Roorkee(Utr)5.50-27.6361.3018601870NC
Khedbrahma(Guj)5.00-50511.00217521873.67
Halvad(Guj)5.00-28.57170.86210021501.20
Shikohabad(UP)5.00-751350.00204020556.25
Achalda(UP)5.00-28.57870.701980198010.00
Tundla(UP)4.50-18.181824.20204020058.51
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)4.3072100.00200020304.71
Mahoba(UP)4.20-63.791174.8019451930-
Modasa(Guj)4.10-76.31559.60215521005.12
Saidpurhat (UP)4.0033.33474.201980194014.12
Ghiraur(UP)4.00NC302.601960195021.36
Ganjdudwara(UP)3.70-7.5390.10193019305.46
Gorakhpur(MP)3.50-654489.08195019356.85
Devariya(UP)3.00-76.921741.10196019408.89
Bewar(UP)3.00-62.5208.00194019303.47
Jagnair(UP)2.4020523.60194019505.43
Bijay Nagar(Raj)2.30-67.14445.70200020152.04
Safdarganj(UP)2.00-85.191352.001950195511.43
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.00-20221.001900190015.15
Anandnagar(UP)1.80NC5483.301940195511.82
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)1.50-76.92322.30202520251.25
Lakshar(Utr)1.5050197.40185018506.63
Dhoraji(Guj)1.4027.27118.90210521401.20
Dhanura(UP)1.20NC19.80183518355.76
Ait(UP)1.20-42.86202.90200020004.66
Vadgam(Guj)1.1083.3346.50209520382.10
Sindholi(UP)1.00-50239.001850185012.12
Palitana(Guj)0.78NC3.022125210028.79
Published on December 16, 2019
